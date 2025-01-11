'Blessed and Privileged': Amid Wildfires, Spurs Find Shades of Normalcy
SAN ANTONIO — With the first of two games between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers officially postponed, Mitch Johnson and Co. took themselves to Crypto.com Arena to get some shots in on a day no longer featuring basketball.
Their preferred location — a high school gym in Santa Monica — closed along with the school itself amid the continuous spread of the Los Angeles wildfires, keeping them off the court for the day as they awaited the verdict of their impending matchups.
When it came, it wasn't surprising.
Disappointed as they might have been, they understood.
"Obviously, a tough situation," Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes said Saturday afternoon. "Prayers for all the people affected in the area. A lot of people lost homes, have been displaced and affected by it.
"(We're) wanting to see the community come back together."
Earlier in the week, six wildfires ravaged the greater Los Angeles area. The Palisades Fire, which destroyed Lakers coach J.J. Redick's rental home and forced Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's mother to evacuate, became the most devastating in city history by damage and continues to burn, though there has been positive progress made by local firefighters.
Amid it all, basketball remained on the schedule, and as far as both teams were concerned, they hoped it would be able to stay that way.
"I want to play tomorrow," Redick said during Lakers team practice Friday. "I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow."
As the week went on, more damage and a continued threat of danger forced the NBA to postpone Saturday's contest, which marked the second straight game for the Lakers that has yet to be played.
In addition, the LA Clippers' home game against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed as well, joining the NFL's relocation of Monday's wild card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings and the NHL's postponement of the Los Angeles Kings' bout with the Calgary Flames.
"We fully support the decision to postpone tomorrow's Spurs-Lakers game," Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a team statement Friday. "It's beyond heartbreaking to see the widespread devastation across the Los Angeles community.
"Our thoughts remain with all of those impacted by the wildfires, from families who have experienced incomprehensible loss to the first responders who continue to bravely fight on the front lines."
San Antonio landed in Los Angeles around 4 a.m. CST early Thursday morning with views of the same blazes that have since continued to burn. With the second of two games against the Lakers set for Sunday night, that isn't likely to change, though no official word has been made of that contest.
So, the Spurs practiced as if they had a game to prepare for. And it felt normal. Even if just slightly.
"It's a blessing," Barnes said of practicing on Saturday, despite the fires. "Sports is one of things where we're able to get away. To unwind."
Getting back in the gym was a small win in a sea of problems.
But for the Spurs, who have nothing but sympathy for their opponents' situations and hope for a city in need, it helped.
"They've been very understanding that we pale in comparison to what's really going on out here," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said via the San Antonio Express-News.
"Hopefully we'll be able to play this game, or a game at some point in time," Barnes added, "but we're extremely blessed and privileged to be in this situation."