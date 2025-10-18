Back in Starting Lineup, Spurs' Julian Champagnie Setting 'Hungry' Standard
Julian Champagnie is after my job.
The fourth-year veteran made that clear during the first week of San Antonio Spurs training camp. While our small brigade of media met with Luke Kornet for the first time since he signed a four-year deal in free agency over the offseason, an extra reaching hand was in the mix.
Champagnie had come into possession of a boom mic. His hands weren't very steady, but if the Spurs learned to ask themselves questions, perhaps it would make this humble profession obsolete.
The forward was simply showing us how it felt.
"Someone’s always after my job," Champagnie explained. "When I go out there and play, I’m constantly thinking about that. You have to stay hungry.”
Evidently, Champagnie learned that from Gregg Popovich. It's the one piece of advice from the Hall-of-Famer the forward says sticks out from the rest.
"You have a niche," Popovich told him almost immediately after he joined the Spurs. "You can shoot the basketball, which makes you valuable. But you’ve got to work on defense and become a complete NBA player."
READ MORE: Behind Champagnie’s Rise to Spurs Prominence
Champagnie knew how dire it was for him to accomplish that — lest he risk being waived for the second time of his career after a failed stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in his rookie season.
It's what's fueled him to "keep shooting" a season ago when he was thrust into the starting lineup in place of an injured Devin Vassell. This season, Champagnie is likely to rejoin that unit while De'Aaron Fox finishes rehabilitating his offseason hamstring injury.
He's bringing with him the same mindset.
“Listen, I’m after everybody’s job," he joked. "None of you guys are safe.”
Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie were the two constants for the Spurs during their five-game preseason slate.
Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell all sustained injuries over the offseason or, in Castle's case, during the team's Silver & Black Scrimmage, and needed additional time before making preseason appearances.
Vassell joined the fold after Wembanyama's first NBA action since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, followed by Harper and Castle. While each took the spotlight in their respective debuts, Champagnie flew under the radar.
READ MORE: Spurs' Preseason Success Offers Clearer Identity
“I’m a spacer," Champagnie said. "My job is to give them room to attack and create. It’s reading them, learning their tendencies, spacing, shooting 3s."
Spacing, especially, will be of utmost importance.
"You can't just key in on one person," Vassell said. "(Not) when you've got shooters that can spread it out."
Since his breakout midway through last season, nothing regarding Champagnie's responsibilities on the floor has changed.
During San Antonio's 5-0 preseason run, he averaged 13.6 points and shot a total of 19-for-30 from beyond the arc, starting every game. Mitch Johnson had an easy explanation for the forward's success.
"He's playing within himself," the Spurs' coach said, "and you get rewarded for that sometimes. The ball finds you. Lady Luck, basketball gods, this and that. He's just playing very consistent right now."
A training camp led by Johnson looks vastly different than one led by Popovich. That was one of the clearer aspects of the new-look Spurs, now looking to contend for the first time since their last playoff berth in 2019.
Champagnie wasn't part of that team. But he's been around long enough to understand Johnson's ideology when it comes to preparation.
"He’s approaching it with the same level of attention to detail as last year," Champagnie said, "but this year, I think he’s going to be a little harder on us. He expects the best out of us."
Now entering his fourth season with the Spurs, Champagnie stands to be one of the team's vocal leaders. But he knows better than most that it won't be his sole undertaking.
'"This year it’s everybody’s responsibility," he said.
READ MORE: Healthy Wembanyama Finding Role in Spurs' Offense
For the second straight year, Champagnie is expected to fill a gap in the starting lineup to begin the regular season. He understands what's expected of him; he won't lose sleep if he does fall back to the second unit upon Fox's return — so long as it helps the Spurs.
"We’re figuring out all the kinks," the forward said during training camp. "All the little ins and outs. But I think we’re going to be good.”
Champagnie's run as a starter may not last long. But from now until the Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22, he'll act like one.
And in the meantime, his teammates are glad to have him.
"We just go out there and play to the best of our ability," Castle said. "Coach is going to put the best five on the floor, and we’re going to go compete.”