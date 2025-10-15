How Spurs’ Preseason Success Offers Clearer Picture of Team Identity
Nineteen turnovers in four games isn't how the San Antonio Spurs want to remember Victor Wembanyama's first preseason back from deep vein thrombosis. Mitch Johnson is aware of how it looks.
"It's clearly something we want to limit," the Spurs coach said following the Spurs' fourth exhibition win Monday evening, "for him individually, and for us as a team. We're going to emphasize that. Especially for someone like him."
Mistakes are part of the trade for a 7-foot-4 Wembanyama who, at 21 years old, has been tasked with ending a playoff drought for a team two years removed from being the NBA's youngest.
The pressure doesn't weigh on him. But it does force creativity.
"There's a bit of: 'It's the preseason.'" Johnson explained. "He's trying different things and different combinations."
Wembanyama had the added luxury of a healthy Stephon Castle against the Indiana Pacers. The sophomore guard's debut marked the Spurs' fourth straight roster addition as part of an incremental preseason rollout by Johnson and the team's medical staff.
First came Wembanyama. Then Devin Vassell. Dylan Harper was next before Castle eventually joined the fold, giving Wembanyama a look at two of the three lead guards he'll work with in Year 3 at the helm in San Antonio.
"It felt good being out there," Harper said after his debut. "(We're) getting back day-by-day. Game-by-game."
De'Aaron Fox is still recovering from an offseason hamstring injury, but Harper remains adamant about the trio's potential upon his arrival.
"We're all very hard to stop," the rookie said. "Once we're all healthy, it (will) be pick your poison."
The Spurs made clear at the beginning of the year they'd be hanging their hats on defense. Beyond Wembanyama, a group featuring Castle, Jeremy Sochan, Luke Kornet and Carter Bryant stand to make opposing teams work.
Wembanyama's growth — literally and figuratively — allows them to play aggressively. It also sets up 3-point specialists like Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Lindy Waters III to live on the perimeter undetected.
It's why part of San Antonio's identity is the Frenchman himself.
"He's going to have the ball in so many spots and be able to affect the game because of the attention he draws," Johnson said. "For him to make plays for his teammates is really important."
After returning, Wembanyama made sure he took every opportunity he could to play basketball. After leaving Johnson "no choice" but to let him play in the team's annual Silver & Black Scrimmage, the team aligned on a vision to give him run time in all five preseason contests.
In the one game they've played together, Castle noted his teammate was a more willing passer. His IQ had apparently risen. And he was stronger.
"He looks like a point guard half the time," Harper added.
It wasn't long before Wembanyama found his offensive rhythm. The center amassed 19 points in the first two games combined before topping it in each of the ensuing contests — his best performance came against the Pacers when he notched a 27-point double-double en route to a 16-point victory.
No surprise it coincided with Castle's return.
"(It's) a different experience," Castle said of rejoining his teammates. "Our bench is loaded. We have a lot of lineups we can play. We feel comfortable with any five we've got out there."
The other piece of the Spurs' identity is rooted in their depth. When healthy, the team stands to be among the most dynamic in the league; standing out will come from the minutiae.
"Everyone is just as good as everyone else," Harper said. "Just trying to find the edge, where you fit in, is the biggest thing."
San Antonio will continue getting healthy as it prepares to face the Pacers one more time before the preseason concludes. Jordan McLaughlin is expected to return, meanwhile, Sochan and Kelly Olynyk are on track to play in the team's regular-season opener. Fox is, ideally, a few games behind.
"We'll continue playing it out," Johnson said, his prognosis inexact.
A win to conclude the team's preseason slate won't mean much, especially if it comes with another cluster of turnovers, but it will serve as a barometer. And right now, the forecast is sunny in San Antonio.
"We're just trying to stack good days," Johnson said. "(The winning) is a byproduct of what they've been doing. You feel good about that."
"We've just got to keep it going," Castle added.