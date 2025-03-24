Best NBA Fit for Duke Sensation Cooper Flagg Revealed
SAN ANTONIO — As if three No. 1 picks weren't good enough, the San Antonio Spurs have a chance at a fourth this offseason. It's not likely. But it's plausible.
As the end of the regular season draws near, CBS Sports released a ranking examining the fit of some of the teams that the presumed top pick, Cooper Flagg, could be heading to. Atop that list?
Victor Wembanyama's Spurs.
"Wembanyama and Flagg together might be checkmate for every team besides Oklahoma City for the next decade," the site wrote. "They're about as perfect a fit together as you can ask out of two big men."
It is hard to argue against such a duo, especially if Flagg lives up to the hype he's received the way that Wembanyama did, earning the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award to cap off his impressive campaign. The only question that remains is whether or not Flagg can do so.
"The people who built their five champions may be getting long in the tooth, but they're still in the building," CBS concluded.
"These are the people you want to entrust with a talent like Flagg's. Assuming Wembanyama comes back healthy next season, he and Flagg would be one of the most promising young front courts in NBA history. They'd start competing for rings before long."
