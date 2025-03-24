Inside The Spurs

Best NBA Fit for Duke Sensation Cooper Flagg Revealed

The likely No. 1 overall pick would fit nicely next to Victor Wembanyama, according to CBS Sports

Matt Guzman

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring a 3 pointer during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after scoring a 3 pointer during the first half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — As if three No. 1 picks weren't good enough, the San Antonio Spurs have a chance at a fourth this offseason. It's not likely. But it's plausible.

As the end of the regular season draws near, CBS Sports released a ranking examining the fit of some of the teams that the presumed top pick, Cooper Flagg, could be heading to. Atop that list?

Victor Wembanyama's Spurs.

"Wembanyama and Flagg together might be checkmate for every team besides Oklahoma City for the next decade," the site wrote. "They're about as perfect a fit together as you can ask out of two big men."

Duke superstar Cooper Flagg
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It is hard to argue against such a duo, especially if Flagg lives up to the hype he's received the way that Wembanyama did, earning the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award to cap off his impressive campaign. The only question that remains is whether or not Flagg can do so.

"The people who built their five champions may be getting long in the tooth, but they're still in the building," CBS concluded.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
Mar 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks over in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

"These are the people you want to entrust with a talent like Flagg's. Assuming Wembanyama comes back healthy next season, he and Flagg would be one of the most promising young front courts in NBA history. They'd start competing for rings before long."

