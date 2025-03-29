Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are opening up a three-game homestand against the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, on Saturday night.
This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Their first meeting went in favor of the Celtics, ending in a final score of 116-103. San Antonio fell behind the Celtics after 7 minutes had passed by in the first quarter and were not able to recover from their deficit from then on.
The Spurs have six players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Riley Minix, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., and Harrison Ingram.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with blood clot in his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract, Charles Bassey is out with an acute-on-chronic injury of his left knee, David Duke Jr., and Harrison Ingram are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Celtics have four players listed on their injury report: JD Davison, Payton Pritchard, Drew Peterson, and Xavier Tillman.
JD Davison is out due to his two-way contract, Payton Pritchard is questionable with tightness in his left hip flexor, Drew Peterson is out due to his two-way contract, and Xavier Tillman is questionable with a left knee joint sprain.
Jayson Tatum is AVAILABLE.
The San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
