Breaking: Spurs Sign Promising 6-Foot-4 Guard to NBA Contract

David Jones-Garcia – All-Summer League first team breakout guard – has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Deirunas Visockas and Guillermo Bermejo of Gersh Sports tell ESPN. Jones-Garcia starred for the Spurs this month (22 PPG, 6 RPG, 53% on 3s). pic.twitter.com/OPJZAQVwFH