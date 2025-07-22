Breaking: Spurs Sign Promising 6-Foot-4 Guard to NBA Contract
SAN ANTONIO — David Jones-Garcia's two directives from San Antonio Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes were to be focused on defense and to make the right decisions.
"Mike told me in a private meeting," the 6-foot-4 point guard explained.
Jones-Garcia took his coach's advice; he ended up being the team's leading scorer through eight games across San Francisco and Las Vegas. The result? A spot on the all-tournament team for both the California Classic and NBA 2K26 Summer League.
And a two-way deal with San Antonio for next season.
Last season, Jones-Garcia spent time in Mexico City playing for the NBA G League's Capitanes. His most impressive offensive outing there was a 51-point, 60 percent shooting night in mid March against the San Diego Clippers.
His Summer League outing drew interest from several teams, including those overseas, but Jones-Garcia ultimately decided to stay with the Spurs.
"Ever since I got to San Antonio, they've welcomed me with open arms," Jones-Garcia said. "I'm trying to do my best to help the team win as many games as we can."
This summer, the point guard averaged 22 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists on an impressive 53 percent shooting clip from 3. His two-way contract means he'll split time between San Antonio and Austin, but he's allowed 50 appearances with the mainstay roster with no cap hit.
The Spurs still have two open roster spots and two remaining two-way deals, but qualifying offers for the latter positions have been tendered to both Riley Minix and Harrison Ingram.
As far as Noyes is concerned, Jones-Garcia did his job.
"He (was) the best player at Summer League," the coach said, admitting his bias. "He has been phenomenal ... terrific."
