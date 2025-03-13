Brutal Stephon Castle Rookie Prank Goes Viral After Spurs-Mavericks
Being a rookie in the NBA is an exciting time. Whether you are coming from college or overseas, it's a complete culture shock as players get adapted to the 82-game season and all that comes with being in the league. While some take time over the season to make their role, others get involved early and show real promise to their franchise.
That has been the case with San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle. In the Spurs' 126-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Castle scored eight points but played 28 minutes off the bench, coming behind Chris Paul and De'Aaron Fox. Even though he's been effective this year, that didn't stop the Spurs from playing a rookie prank on him.
As seen in a video shared to Spurs guard Devin Vassell's Instagram story, the team pranked Castle by removing the wheels off of his Toyota Supra. A moment that captured all of his teammates laughing in hysterics, the rookie didn't receive the typical popcorn in the car prank but something perhaps more difficult to fix.
Pranks like these happen every year, and it's a way for the team to welcome the rookies with a prank to get under their skin. Compared to the NFL, dealing with some popcorn in your car or the wheels being taken off might be more welcomed than a five-figure dinner bill during an NFL rookie dinner.
Entering Wednesday's contest, and since Victor Wembanyama went down, Castle is averaging 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game since the All-Star break. San Antonio returns to action on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.
