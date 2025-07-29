Inside The Spurs

Celtics' Derrick White Reveals Gregg Popovich Conversation After Spurs Trade

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White got honest about being traded to the Boston Celtics in 2022

Matt Guzman

Apr 16, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Derrick White (4) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center.
Apr 16, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Derrick White (4) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White shares a unique bond with Gregg Popovich.

Beyond playing for him for five seasons, the now-Boston Celtics star was among the few players who didn't have much self-confidence. Ever the realist, Popovich snapped him out of it.

"I don't think he believed he belonged in the NBA," the coach said. "(I did) the same thing anybody else would've done ... making him believe that you really believe what you're saying to him, and showing him a lot of love."

It wasn't long before White began to prove himself. By his third season, the point guard was averaging double figures on offense and keeping the ball safe. He became an impact player for the San Antonio Spurs, still struggling to contend in the Western Conference, and improved with repetition.

"In development he was outstanding," Popovich said. "He had size at (his) position ... the immediate thing you could see was that he had a nose for the game." 

Then White was traded. Popovich kept it real then, too.

"We wouldn't f*** you," he told White. "We sent you to Boston."

White was traded to the Celtics in a deal that netted the Spurs Josh Richardson — later flipped for Devonte' Graham, Harrison Ingram and three additional second-round picks; Romeo Langford; a 2022 first-round pick, which became Blake Wesley; and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

"I was shocked," White said. "It was a world of emotions."

Beyond the unused draft picks, only Ingram remains in San Antonio, assuming he accepts his tendered qualifying offer to return on a two-way deal next season. Meanwhile, White has become an impact player in Boston, especially during its 2024 championship run.

Hindsight is 20/20. And while San Antonio may regret moving White in the long run, the point guard certainly doesn't regret any time spent with Popovich.

He was the one who showed him he belonged.

"He just kept pushing me," White said, "and he knew he saw something in me that I didn't see in myself ... I used to be in the mail room, he'd walk in and say: 'You belong' and walk out."

Related Articles

Mailbag: Who's in Starting Lineup? Wembanyama, Offseason, More

Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up'

Where Does Spurs' Roster Stand After Kelly Olynyk Signing?

Published |Modified
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News