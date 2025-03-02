Chet Holmgren's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs will have one less big problem to worry about hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second night of a back-to-back Sunday.
Per the NBA's official injury report, Chet Holmgren — now dealing with a left ankle sprain — will miss the festivities at Frost Bank Center, marking his first scratch since returning from a pelvic fracture in his hip earlier this season.
After losing Victor Wembanyama to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the Spurs had to accept their new reality of an even more severe deficiency at the center position.
"Trust me, you can't replace Vic," Chris Paul joked. "I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim."
Even before the injury, a backup center for Wembanyama seemed hard to come by. When healthy, Charles Bassey pitches a good case for the role, but he's now missed action several times this season, leaving Bismack Biyombo as the team's only true center.
The Spurs have struggled mightily on the boards, so not having to deal with Holmgren will help mitigate that issue, though, with Isaiah Hartenstein available, it could end up being a moot point.
Either way, San Antonio will take what it can get heading into the season's final stretch.
The Thunder's full injury report is as follows. Tipoff between the Spurs and Thunder is set for 7 p.m. EST.
- Branden Carlson - AVAILABLE
- Alex Ducas - AVAILABLE
- Dillon Jones - AVAILABLE
- Ousmane Dieng - QUESTIONABLE (Left Wrist; Sprain)
- Chet Holmgren - OUT (Left Ankle; Sprain)
- Isaiah Joe - OUT (Low Back; Soreness)
- Ajay Mitchell - OUT (Right Great Toe; Surgery)
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived