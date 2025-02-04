Chris Paul Breaks Silence on De'Aaron Fox Trade to Spurs
Over the offseason, Chris Paul made his intentions clear.
He'd chosen Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs solely for the opportunity to, in his words, "hoop." Yes, the expectation — albeit unsaid — was there that he'd play a mentor role for one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, but if playing good basketball was 1A, that much fell under it.
Throughout the first half of the season, it was Paul who took the reins as the team's leading point guard. Stephon Castle was to follow in his footsteps after his departure, but while he had Paul to learn from, he was certain to do so.
Now, there's a new point guard in town. After trading for De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs have their second All-Star. Safe to say, Paul didn't mind the move in the slightest.
"That’s a no-brainer," Paul told ESPN's Michael C. Wright in the locker room following the Spurs' third straight loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. "You bring somebody in that has been an All-Star and knows what it takes to win."
The idea surrounding San Antonio's competitiveness has loomed over it all season, even with Paul and veteran forward Harrison Barnes in the mix. The Spurs have flirted with a .500 record in Victor Wembanyama's second season, but the biggest question remains how far that could take them.
With Fox, the answer becomes clearer. And what he brings to the Spurs is perhaps what Paul is most looking forward to.
"The biggest thing about Fox that I know our team can use is his competitiveness," the point guard said. "I’m excited to have that."
