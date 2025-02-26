Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul Joins LeBron James in Historic NBA List vs Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on an exclusive NBA list

Matt Guzman

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to pass the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
It took Chris Paul just two possessions Tuesday night to make history once again.

As the San Antonio Spurs hit the court for Game 2 of their back-to-back series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Paul — now with perhaps some extra leadership expectations in wake of Victor Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis — got right to work.

Harrison Barnes pump-faked a defender en route to the lane from the right corner and found Paul waiting opposite him. A pass and make later, Paul joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as just the third player in NBA history to scratch at least 500 points in 20 different seasons.

Additionally, Paul tied Abdul-Jabbar for the second-most 500-point seasons and became the only player in league history to log 19 seasons at that mark with at least 400 assists.

This season, Paul has been a proven asset for San Antonio as it searches for, at least, a Play-In berth in the Western Conference. Losing Wembanyama certainly complicates its quest, but the 39-year-old made clear that the Spurs' mission remains the same.

"That’s the plan,” he said of the playoffs. “That is absolutely the plan. That didn’t change. I know Vic. I know Pop. They wouldn't have it any other way."

Still the No. 12 seed in the West, the Spurs have some work to do.

