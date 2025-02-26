Chris Paul Makes NBA History in Spurs vs Pelicans
Chris Paul made history in a multitude of ways Tuesday evening.
Despite a second straight loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the San Antonio Spurs veteran logged his 1,328th career game to put him in 19th place all-time in the NBA. The accolade gave San Antonio at least something to celebrate.
After the week it had, that was needed.
“We want to continue to grow," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Can’t push a pause button because not everybody is available. If you did that in this league, you’d never have any progress.”
In the loss, Paul finished with 12 points and 10 assists, though the Spurs now sit four games behind the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with 27 games left to play.
He also became the only player in NBA history with 19 seasons of logging at least 500 points and 400 assists, joining LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to log 20 seasons with at least 500 points and tied Abdul-Jabbar at 20 500-point seasons each.
The Spurs might be struggling, but Paul continues to deliver. Though if he had it his way, the former would be reversed.
"That’s the plan,” Paul said of making the playoffs. “That is absolutely the plan. That didn’t change. I know Vic. I know Pop. They wouldn't have it any other way."
