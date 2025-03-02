De'Aaron Fox's Buzzer Beater in Spurs-Grizzlies Goes Viral
Before De'Aaron Fox took the elbow mid range jumpshot for the win, he sped the lane and managed to swipe a basketball out of Santi Aldama's hands to generate a windmill dunk on the other end to extend the San Antonio Spurs' lead to 15 points.
The newly acquired point guard finished Saturday's contest with 20 points, seven assists, a steal and a block to help close out San Antonio's annual Rodeo Road Trip with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies — its first of the season and a much-needed boost of momentum.
Since joining the Spurs, Fox has proven his speed and fit next to Victor Wembanyama. With the 21-year-old now out for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, however, the latter has been more difficult to imagine.
Saturday certainly helped that effort.
"I was extremely proud of them," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of his team's 130-128 win, "just for the response and the fight to adversity."
Beyond Fox, San Antonio logged five other double-digit scorers. Stephon Castle led scoring with 24 points, while Fox and Devin Vassell, 20 points each, followed behind. As a bench trio, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan combined for 47.
Next up for the Spurs is a true home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the first such contest since Feb. 1. With the Western Conference Play-In Tournament still feasible, they'll look to grab as many wins as they can with the season returning to normal.
As for Fox? He'll see if he can recreate his magic at Frost Bank Center.
"I've seen absolutely nothing of the Frost Bank Arena," he said.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived