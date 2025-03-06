De'Aaron Fox's Blunt Response on Return to Sacramento After Trade
The San Antonio Spurs decided to go all-in for a star to pair alongside Victor Wembanyama before this past NBA trade deadline, trading away multiple draft picks and role players to acquire Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. A former All-Star, Fox still has his best basketball ahead of him at 27 years old.
Unfortunately for Fox, the Spurs suffered a massive loss when Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season, but that doesn't mean Fox's season is over. On Friday night, he is set to return to Sacramento for the first time since being dealt. Given the Kings fans' mixed emotions, Fox addressed the return in a recent media availability.
“For the people who still love me, obviously, I really appreciate that," Fox shared. "...For the people who don’t, we’re never worried about bitter people.”
Fox spent the first seven and a half years of his career in Sacramento, helping lead the team to the playoffs in 2023, and was also All-NBA Third Team that season too.
Questions about Fox's departure from Sacramento began to come into question after a local reporter posted a cryptic message to his X account, starting a back-and-forth between him and Fox. While the two allegedly resolved matters, it's evident that Fox's departure doesn't sit right with a crowd of people.
Tip-off on Friday night for Fox's return is set for 10:00 p.m. EST, as all eyes will be on how the Sacramento crowd reacts to his arrival.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right