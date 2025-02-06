De'Aaron Fox Slams Critics Over 'Dysfunction' With Kings
Heading towards the NBA trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs were a team loaded with draft capital and tradeable assets to use in a potential acquisition of a star alongside Victor Wembanyama. While the team isn't prepared to be contenders just yet, the rapid ascension of Wembanyama has the team ahead of schedule in their rebuild.
Therefore, this past weekend, after the blockbuster trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Spurs followed it up less than 24 hours later by making a move for their franchise point guard in De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.
After helping the Kings break their lengthy playoff drought, he'll look to help bring the Spurs franchise back to the greatness they sustained under the likes of Tim Duncan.
While Fox blossomed into a star during his time in Sacramento, a recent interaction on social media shows tension between Fox and the organization.
This can be seen from Kings reporter Damien Barling taking to his X account posting, "🌾🦊🌾."
Fox wasn't a fan of that, responding to the post with, "This is actually funny cause y’all really don’t know s**t."
Barling and Fox exchanged a back and forth, with Barling responding to Fox with, "Oh word?" followed by Fox saying, "Word." Barling concluded the thread with, "My man. Ok."
After this interaction and other chatter about his time in Sacramento, Fox posted a separate message saying, "Everybody has the same story about the dysfunction but yeah it’s my fault."
Now, looking towards his future in San Antonio, the Spurs enter Thursday two games back of the play-in tournament, and if Fox's debut against the Atlanta Hawks is any indication of what's to come, he'll have the Spurs back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
