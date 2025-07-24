DeMar DeRozan Shares Untold Story About Spurs-Raptors Trade
A lot of time has passed, but when the Toronto Raptors traded DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in the 2018 offseason, it was one of the more shocking trades of the era. DeRozan felt like a Raptor for life, but they felt like Kawhi Leonard would give them a better chance to win a championship. To the Raptors' credit, they did win the title that year.
DeRozan has talked before about how upset he was that he got traded, but on a recent podcast appearance on "7PM in Brooklyn" with Carmelo Anthony and Rudy Gay, he revealed that Rudy Gay was one of two people he called in the immediate aftermath of being traded.
"To show you how crazy this guy [Rudy Gay] is, I get traded from Toronto in the middle of the night. I'm sick, I'm hot, I'm walking down the street. I'm sitting in a [expletive] fast food parking lot. I called two people. First person I called to tell was Kyle Lowry. Second, I called this [expletive], right? I said, 'Yeah, bro. These [expletive] just traded me.' [expletive] said 'Haha,' laughing. He's laughing on the phone. I'm like, 'What the [expletive] man?'
Rudy Gay had signed with the Spurs the year before, so the two would be teammates again, but after DeRozan told him he'd been traded to the Spurs, Gay laughed again, and DeRozan hung up the phone.
Carmelo Anthony asked why Rudy Gay laughed, and he explained, "He was hurt, and he was just so mad. It was funny to me. He's like, 'Yo, like man, [expletive] these [expletive].' I was like, 'Yo, chill out, man.'
DeRozan, who is now in the top 25 for all-time NBA scoring, ended up spending three seasons with the Spurs before going to the Chicago Bulls. His teams with LaMarcus Aldridge on the Spurs were always good but never good enough to compete for titles, which has been the theme of DeRozan's career, unfortunately.
