Dylan Harper's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Jazz
LAS VEGAS — Dylan Harper was itching to get back to the court after four months without basketball. He got his wish against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.
"I was smiling the whole game," Harper said, "just happy to be out there."
In his debut, the rookie logged 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block that got ample runtime on TV up and down the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night. If the minor groin injury he sustained had been hampering him leading up to his debut, it didn't show.
Monday afternoon, Harper will suit one once again for the Summer Spurs; it will likely be his final outing before the start of training camp in the fall.
Both he and the San Antonio Spurs' other rookie, Carter Bryant, will be ACTIVE for the team's third game at NBA 2K26 Summer League against the Utah Jazz. Harper will continue to be on a minutes restriction sitting just below 20.
For Utah, rookie forward Ace Bailey is QUESTIONABLE with hip flexor soreness, which could postpone the meeting of both Rutgers' stars until the regular season.
Bryant hasn't shot well over his first several appearances, but his defense has stood out, which will bode well for his case to earn rotational minutes on Mitch Johnson's roster. Harper, on the other hand, is shaping up to be a strong two-way slasher.
His goal is to build his game around his defense, and he'll have one more chance to show it before heading to the true offseason.
"If you don't play defense, you're not going to be on the court," Harper said. "I'm trying my best. Learning new stuff ... It's an area I look to grow and keep my game built around."
