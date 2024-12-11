Evaluating the Western Conference: Can the Spurs Make a Playoff Push?
The Western Conference is as competitive as ever, with teams jostling for position on a nightly basis.
For the San Antonio Spurs, sitting at 12-12 and just half a game out of a playoff spot, the path forward is full of challenges but also opportunities.
Let’s take a Spurs-centric look at how they fit into the conference landscape and what it will take for them to secure a postseason berth.
Western Conference Standings
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 19-5
- Memphis Grizzlies: 17-8
- Houston Rockets: 16-8
- Dallas Mavericks: 16-9
- Golden State Warriors: 14-9
- LA Clippers: 14-11
- Denver Nuggets: 12-10
- Los Angeles Lakers: 13-11
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 12-11
- Phoenix Suns: 12-11
- San Antonio Spurs: 12-12
- Sacramento Kings: 12-13
- Portland Trail Blazers: 8-16
- Utah Jazz: 5-18
- New Orleans Pelicans: 5-20
The Spurs' Situation
At .500, San Antonio sits in the middle of a chaotic Western Conference pack. They’re within reach of teams like the Lakers and Suns but are also barely holding off the Kings.
The Spurs epitomize mediocrity—neither excelling nor falling apart.
Their home record (9-6) suggests they thrive in front of their fans, but their road struggles (3-6) highlight the inconsistency plaguing young teams.
Recent trends indicate some improvement, but the Western Conference isn’t forgiving.
The next few weeks could decide if they’re destined for a playoff push or another trip to the lottery.
Spurs' Keys to Climbing the Standings
With nine of their 12 wins coming at home, the Spurs must lean into this advantage they've found for themselves. Winning against bubble teams like Sacramento and Portland in the Frost Bank Center will be crucial to staying in the hunt.
Young teams often struggle to close out games in hostile environments, but a maturing Victor Wembanyama and improved play from guards like Tre Jones and rookie Stephon Castle could make a difference.
Ranking third in the league with 6.5 blocks per game, anchored by Wembanyama’s elite shot-blocking, the Spurs also have a defensive identity.
If they can translate this into better perimeter coverage and limit opponents' three-point shooting, they’ll stay competitive down the stretch of the season.