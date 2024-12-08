For Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie, 2 Career Highs Proof of 'Another Opportunity'
SAN ANTONIO — The night of two career highs, Julian Champagnie sat up in his seat at the front of Frost Bank Center's main interview room and motioned at the box score to his right.
Thirty-five minutes, 8-for-16 shooting, 6-for-12 from 3, three rebounds, one assist and 30 points, it read — another successful starting performance from the third-year forward, but one far from the norm. The third-year San Antonio Spurs forward hadn't ever made more than five 3s or over 26 points in a single game in his career.
Yet he did both Friday evening — all in a day's work.
"Some games are going to look like that," Champagnie said, referencing the paper reflecting his most successful outing to date, "and some games are going to be five points."
That had already happened, twice, in fact. And Champagnie knew it, but regardless of what the box score read on various nights, he was intent on continuing to shoot, like he'd been all season.
Part of that was intrinsic motivation; the 23-year-old had progressed rapidly since arriving in San Antonio, though even then he flourished in the 15 games he saw to close the 2022-23 season. But after a "down" year while the entire Spurs roster tried to adjust to playing with a talent like Victor Wembanyama, it was imperative that Champagnie find his way in Year 3.
That's where Gregg Popovich came in.
"When we got him, Pop challenged him to believe in himself and have confidence through the highs and lows of the season," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "And he has."
Champagnie keeps a few mantras handy. At the beginning of the season — during training camp and the team's early practices — it was simple: "Just keep shooting," he said.
Once it was announced that Devin Vassell would be missing the start of the season, Champagnie provided an apathetic outlook on the open spot in the starting lineup.
"If I do (start), hooray," he said. "If I don't, hooray. It doesn't really matter to me."
He got it anyway. So far this season, Champagnie has started in all 23 contests on the season and doubled his production scoring-wise. Once again, the forward was faced with a question of "How?"
Even that was simple.
"I'm just trying to do my job, to be honest," Champagnie said. "I'm going out there and doing the little things. Taking my shots and taking my opportunities while I have them. That's been it."
Mantra No. 3: "All I need is an opportunity."
Chris Paul remembers facing a second-year Champagnie last season. At the time, Paul was still running the show alongside Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors, and Champagnie was still finding his role with the young Spurs.
Of the four matchups, the two teams' second bout stood out the most. It was San Antonio's lone win over Golden State on the season, and one of the seven times Champagnie notched five 3-pointers prior to breaking his best Friday evening.
It was also the time Paul cracked the starting lineup to play the same rotation as the young forward.
"I guarded him," Paul explained. "You would close out on him, and he'd still shoot it. That's how you know somebody's confident."
At the time, perhaps he was. Champagnie logged 17 points in a win and pinned another start to his list of experience, but it wasn't until the offseason when he realized he'd need to turn that confidence into a consistent facet of his game.
"It was more of a mental thing," Champagnie said. "Having a more professional approach to the game. To practice. To routine."
Before games, the forward meets with a litany of coaches to get his head straight. Together, they run through what he should and shouldn't be thinking about, and he settles into his form for the night.
And if nothing else, he tells himself that he should have confidence.
"The coaches have confidence in me," he said. "My teammates have confidence in me. It makes no sense for me to have no confidence. It doesn't even add up."
Not much these days seem to, especially as the Spurs are continuing to navigate their continued rebuild with several injuries, an acting coach and their longest losing streak of the season. But Champagnie hopes to provide some solace where he can.
After all, that's what he's been trying to since arriving in San Antonio.
"I didn't really know what to expect," Champagnie said of joining the Spurs late-season in 2023. "All I knew was that I was getting another opportunity ... that's all I needed. I always say that.
"I'll figure out how I can fit in."
As the Spurs look to break their three-game losing skid Sunday evening, they'll need Champagnie to keep shooting with confidence and play to his strengths when he gets minutes — the little things.
So far, that hasn't been an issue, as Johnson was quick to point out.
"He's been great all year," the acting coach said. "He's been rock-solid and consistent, and his game continues to reflect that."
Among the mantras and made 3-pointers, there's one more thing left for Champagnie to do. He's got his career highs and established himself as a high-impact player, but he wants to win.
Perhaps that's his next mantra. And his latest opportunity.
"I wish we won the game," Champagnie admitted. "I mean, it's cool that I had 30. I wish we would have won and I had 30, but that's just how it goes."