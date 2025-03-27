Evan Mobley's Official Status for Cavaliers vs Spurs
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the San Antonio Spurs for a cross-conference matchup on Thursday night.
The Spurs are entering Thursday's game coming off a 122-96 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, snapping a three-game winning streak by San Antonio.
As for the Cavaliers, they enter this game on a two-game winning streak, after recently dropping four consecutive contests. Their most recent win was over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, as star guard Darius Garland finished the game with 27 points and 8 assists to help push the Cavaliers to the finish line.
The Cavaliers and Spurs have yet to play this season, with their last matchup dating back to February 2024, but now they will face off twice in the next eight days.
The Cavaliers have many players listed on the availability report, none more significant than star forward Evan Mobley, who is listed out against the Spurs on Thursday due to rest.
Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game with 57/37/73 shooting splits, making him one of the most versatile two-way players in the league.
The Cavaliers are at their best when Mobley is playing, with just a 5-3 record this season when he sits. However, even in the scenario that they lose on Thursday night, they will still be the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Spurs and Cavaliers are set to face off at 7 p.m. EST in Cleveland on Thursday.
