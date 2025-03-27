NBA Star Chris Paul's Heartfelt Message to Bronny James
At 39 years old, Chris Paul has become one of the NBA's most high profile elder statesmen. He's become a mentor and role model to many in the league, including Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James.
It's no secret that Paul and LeBron James are very close friends. What people may not know is his relationship with LeBron's son Bronny. During an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Paul made a heartfelt statement about his close friend's son.
"I've known Bronny since he was born," Paul said. "I was at the hospital when Bryce was born. It definitely hits a little different watching Bronny. What I'm most proud of is to know how much work Bronny put in."
Paul then expanded on his statement, admiring just how much work Bronny has put into his game, especially since suffering cardiac arrest at USC.
"I think that's what people miss in all that storytelling. Is he's been faced with all these different things," Paul said. "Bronny just keep his head down and he do the work. Anybody who hates on that situation and got a chance to see that is basically just envious or jealous."
For the most part, NBA fans want to see Bronny James succeed. They may not appreciate the circus show that came with his arrival to the league, which is mostly due to his father and Kluch sports, but they still want to see Bronny do well.
There's a reason why Bronny receives so many cheers in every arena he plays in.
