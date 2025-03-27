How Victor Wembanyama's Injury Affects Draymond Green's DPOY Chances
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama pitched a curious case for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award after a stellar rookie season. He fell short.
Had it not been for the deep vein thrombosis in Wembanyama's right shoulder that caused him to fall below the league's mandated 65-game threshold for postseason awards, that wasn't likely to happen again.
Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, it'll be at least one more year before he can add it to his hidden trophy case next to the Rookie of the Year Award he earned a year ago.
"I want it to be overshadowed by what I do in the future," Wembanyama explained of his awards stash in the back of his closet. "I don't want it to push me in the slightest to slow down."
Wembanyama was ruled out for the season on Feb. 20 ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' quasi-home game against the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas. He's now missed more than a month, but still holds the lead for blocks across the league.
In fact, it's more impressive than you think.
Combining total steals and blocks, Wembanyama sits at No. 1 in the NBA with 228. If you took away the steals, his new total comes in at No. 2 with 176 — still 30 more than the next runner-up's combined statistics. That honor goes to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green recently became the betting favorite to take home this season's Defensive Player of the Year trophy. Would he be in the conversation without Wembanyama's diagnosis? Perhaps not.
But so it goes with happenstance.
