Latest Report on Victor Wembanyama's Season-Ending Injury
Coming off an impressive All-Star Game, leading Chuck's Global Stars to the championship, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama received some heartbreaking news. The Spurs announced on Thursday that Wembanyama will have to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
"The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Fransisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate," the Spurs announced.
The entire NBA landscape is in shock over the news, as Wembanyama was having one of the best sophomore seasons ever. The 21-year-old was expected to become the youngest NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner in history, averaging 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
While it is devastating for him to miss the remainder of the season, more reports have come out to give fans a bit of optimism. A new report from The Athletic's Sam Amick details why the Spurs felt something was wrong with Wembanyama, and an insight into how serious the injury may be.
"Per source, to [The Athletic], Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern," Amick reports. "When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis. The Spurs are very confident he'll be healthy and ready at the start of next season."
ESPN's Shams Charania also joined SportsCenter following the breaking news to give more details on what the Spurs organization believes is going on with Wembanyama's injury.
"The Spurs, right now, believe that this is an isolated condition, that there is one form of a blood clot in that right shoulder of his that will sideline him for the remainder of the season," Shams reports. "The hope, obviously, is that there is no spread, that there's nothing more here, and that he's going to be ready to go for the offseason and for the 2025-26 season."
Spurs fans and the rest of the NBA world is devastated by the Wembanyama injury news, and all they can do is hope for a speedy and full recovery, but the rest of the 2024-25 season will not be the same without him.
