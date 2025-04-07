Ex-NBA Champion Makes Controversial Celtics Prediction
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs might be eliminated from playoff contention this year, but some of their ex-stars remain heavily involved with the action.
On a recent ESPN appearance, former Spurs sharpshooter Danny Green gave his thoughts on several playoff teams. His most controversial take?
The Boston Celtics will not advance further than the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“I like Boston as a team,” Green explained. “It’s) really good, but for some reason I don’t trust Boston’s health.”
Over the last few seasons, the Celtics have had to play several games without their stars, whether it be Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or — in Green’s words — “especially” Kristaps Porzingis.
“They always have something that comes up, Green said. “I don’t know if they’ll be able to sustain that in the playoffs without everybody healthy.”
Green went on to predict that the Detroit Pistons will win a playoff series and Kevin Durant will move on from the Phoenix Suns following this season.
Still, his first take will likely stir up controversy. Boston currently holds possession of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a chance to secure back-to-back championships.
If it follows through, any and all discourse regarding health will fall to the wayside.
If not, there may be several more conversations to be had. Green simply got the ball rolling.
