Former NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Chris Paul Statement
San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA at his position. The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA player is known for his ability to score and facilitate on playoff teams, making them noticeably better.
Passing has widely been regarded as a major strength in Paul's game, but former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas isn't quite ready to put him in the conversation of the 'greatest' passers of all time. The host of Gil's Arena and the No Chill podcast recently stated that he doesn't have the 39-year-old on his list of top 10 passers in NBA history.
"Chris Paul is a great point guard," Arenas said. "You can say he's 'top five point guards' ever, but when you're talking about best passers ever, he wouldn't be in the top 10. That's a talent. But that's what made Magic a great point guard."
Arenas then went on to make another controversial statement, saying that Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is a better passer than Paul.
"When it comes to passing, I'll have [Tyrese Haliburton] up there," Arenas said. "I will have him higher than Chris Paul on that. I wouldn't have him as a point guard than Chris Paul, but as just passing ability."
Paul has averaged 17.0 points and 9.2 assists throughout his career. Haliburton is still young, but has averaged 8.8 assists over five seasons. He has two All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Third Team selection.
Related Articles
NBA Legend's Strong Statement on Chris Paul
NBA Star De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Recovery After Surgery