NBA Legend's Strong Statement on Chris Paul

The San Antonio Spurs extended their playoff drought for a sixth-straight season, as the franchise's last appearance came in 2019 when LaMarcus Aldridge was still on the roster. However, there's no denying the future is bright in San Antonio, especially with the young talent they have on the roster.
One of the key veteran leaders on this team, Spurs guard Chris Paul just finished the 2024-25 season by playing in all 82 games, helping young players like Stephon Castle rise. Serving as a leader on such a young team, Paul could opt to resign with the Spurs this offseason to try and make a playoff push next year. Recognizing his efforts, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared his thoughts.
"Leading, that's hard to do bruh. Everybody that played alongside CP or played against him know he's the ultimate leader," Anthony shared on his podcast.
Putting the championship void aside, as Anthony said, Paul has proved that he's one of the best leaders in the history of the game. While he had great success with the Los Angeles Clippers and even the Phoenix Suns, he also turned around the Oklahoma City Thunder and led them to playoffs when nobody thought they had a chance.
As mentioned, Paul's $10.4 million contract expires this offseason, but a return to San Antonio could very well be in play. With Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox both healthy to start the year, they have the pieces to make a push for the playoffs in the West.
