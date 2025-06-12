Former NBA Champion Blasts Kings-Spurs Trade

Inside The Spurs

Former NBA champion Peja Stojakovic had heavy accusations toward De'Aaron Fox getting trade to the San Antonio Spurs

Nov 17, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
When De'Aaron Fox was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs, not only did it come suddenly, but it also came swiftly. Fox made it abundantly clear that the only team he wanted to play for was the Spurs.

According to Sacramento Kings legend and assistant general manager Peja Stojakovic, the trade was hijacked by Fox's agent Rich Paul. In an interview on the NBA Mozzart Podcast, Stojakovic claimed that Paul blackmailed the Kings so that Fox could swiftly end up on the Spurs.

“It seems there was a directive from his agent, Rich Paul, who played a key role and blackmailed the teams on which player was supposed to get traded there," Stojakovic said. "He brought Fox to the Spurs and Zach LaVine, who is his player, brought him to Sacramento. By doing this, he limited Sacramento from a business standpoint, stating that they get a bit more from this trade with Fox if they had the same discussion with some other teams in the NBA.”

This isn't the first time Paul has been accused of overly aggressive tactics to get his clients where they want to go, but in all likelihood, that's probably why players want to sign with him.

At the end of the day, De'Aaron Fox wanted to get to the San Antonio Spurs, and Rich Paul got him there in the most ruthless way possible.

