Inside The Spurs

How Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trade Dilemma Affects Kevin Durant Trade

New report reveals how Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade dilemma with the Bucks affects Kevin Durant's future amid San Antonio Spurs rumors

Liam Willerup

Feb 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Bol Bol (11) during the fourth quarter Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Bol Bol (11) during the fourth quarter Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

If ESPN's Shams Charania was telling the truth when he said that this upcoming offseason will be the wildest one yet, then the NBA landscape could look drastically different heading into the 2025 season. Especially given the trade deadline already had multiple stars like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and Jimmy Butler switching teams, the bar has already been set sky high.

Looking at the names expected to be available this offseason, the top two names are Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Both players have been rumored to the San Antonio Spurs, and a new report reveals that one of them may be making their decision based on the other.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Durant could look to hold off his decision until he figures out what happens with Giannis.

"The expectation persists that Durant will ultimately reach the trade market this offseason, but it might not happen until there is clarity on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be staying in Milwaukee or seeking a trade of his own," Stein wrote in his latest Substack.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmp
Jan 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) loses control of the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As mentioned, both players have been listed as targets for the Spurs, with Antetokounmpo being the most logical fit given his age and timeline fit with Victor Wembanyama. Since there hasn't been any formal trade request from Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee, Durant would have more options if he's the only top trade option.

Related Articles

New Report on Celtics, Knicks, Spurs Interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

NBA Legend Speaks on Kevin Durant, Spurs Trade Rumors

NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James Announcement

Published |Modified
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

Home/News