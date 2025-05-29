NBA Legend Speaks on Kevin Durant, Spurs Trade Rumors
SAN ANTONIO — Between Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns veteran Kevin Durant, the latter being traded to the San Antonio Spurs, has more legs.
After reports came out about Milwaukee's expected approach to any deal involving its star, the chances of the Spurs landing Antetokounmpo drastically slimmed. Since acquiring Victor Wembanyama, Brian Wright has been methodical about adding talent around him.
With the number two overall pick secured for the 2025 NBA Draft, that's likely to continue, though there remains an outside probability of making a cheaper deal with the Phoenix Suns to bring in Durant. Former San Antonio Spurs star Dominique Wilkins weighed in on that avenue, speaking from a veteran's perspective.
"When you’ve gotten to the point when you’ve won a championship, to me, moving around like that would be taxing," Wilkins told E-Sports Insider. "When you get around that age, you should look at your situation and say: ‘Look, I want to finish out where I’m comfortable at, instead of chasing championships.'"
Last offseason, Chris Paul signed with San Antonio on a one-year veteran minimum to guarantee himself ample playing time on a squad still learning to play with Wembanyama. Durant joining the Spurs would mirror such a move, but with De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and the second overall pick joining the picture, contention chances would skyrocket from where they were a summer ago.
Should San Antonio opt to walk that route, both parties might sign on to a win-win situation.
“He’s put his mark on the game," Wilkins said. "Kevin Durant doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody about how great he is. He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, one of the greatest scorers ever. He doesn’t have to prove anything. Everything else is gravy.”
Durant is positioned to make $54 million next season and is set to be a free agent in 2026. If San Antonio does decide to pursue him, they'll likely want to lock him up for more than one season.
