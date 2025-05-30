New Report on Celtics, Knicks, Spurs Interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the verge of a breakup this offseason, with many thinking the superstar forward could request a trade after three consecutive first-round playoff exits.
Antetokounmpo could be one of the best players ever to hit the open trade market if he does request a trade, meaning almost every NBA team will be lined up out the door to send in their best offer. However, some trade destinations stand out more than most.
The San Antonio Spurs have been discussed as a potential destination for Antetokounmpo, especially after they jumped up in the draft lottery to land the second-overall pick and bolster their assets in a potential blockbuster trade. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports on the Spurs possibly trading for Antetokounmpo.
"It's realistic because the Spurs definitely have the assets to both trade for Giannis and have a contending team on the other side of it," Windhorst said. "But I gotta tell you, you have to compute what Giannis may want."
While pairing Antetokounmpo with superstar center Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio would be a dream come true for many, the Bucks' MVP getting traded to the Western Conference seems more unlikely. Windhorst thinks Antetokounmpo would stay in the East, and names the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks as two of the top destinations.
"The move for Giannis, if he has the control, is to go to the East," Windhorst said. "I think you have to look at the teams that could make a trade for Giannis that the Bucks would accept, and on the other side of the trade, would have a contending team. So, Boston would be on that list. I think New York would be on that list."
Of course, it makes much more sense for Antetokounmpo to stay in the Eastern Conference, considering how much stronger the West is, but there has to be some desire to play alongside a talent like Wembanyama.
However, that is why the Celtics and Knicks would also make sense. Not only would Antetokounmpo be able to stay in the East, but he could play alongside either Jayson Tatum or Jalen Brunson, two of the league's best. Regardless, Antetokounmpo will likely put himself in a position to succeed.