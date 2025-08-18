Spurs Announce Big Coaching Decisions for Victor Wembanyama's Third Year
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced four additions to Mitch Johnson's assistant coaching staff and three promotions within the organization Monday afternoon.
Joining the team's first associate head coach, Sean Sweeney will be Corliss Williamson, Scott King, Tim Martin, Rashard Lewis and Andrew Weatherman. Jimmy Baron and Josh Brannon were promoted to dual roles as assistant coaches and player development staffers; Madison Clower was promoted to a player development analyst.
Spurs Announce Johnson's Assistant Staff
Last season, Victor Wembanyama played just 46 games after receiving a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis following the NBA All-Star break. In those games, the 7-foot-4 star averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field.
Wembanyama was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on one of three All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award. In place of it, he was named the NBA's Blocks Leader.
Heading into Year 3, he'll have a new staff behind Johnson. Most notably Martin, who worked with Wembanyama during his time with Metropolitans 92 in France.
Per the Spurs: "Martin joins the staff as assistant coach/player development, bringing more than 15 years of experience as an NBA skills trainer since 2008. In addition to individual training, he worked in the G League with Mavericks affiliate Texas Legends from 2010-12."
Martin had only positive things to say of Wembanyama.
"His ability to retain information," the coach began, "and be able to master it on the court is just unreal."
Also of note, the Spurs retained Lewis, who worked with the Summer Spurs under Mike Noyes for NBA 2K26 Summer League. Reigning NBA G League Coach of the Year, Scott King, also joins the staff after a successful season with the Austin Spurs.
Per the Spurs: "Lewis is set to join the organization after helping as a guest coach on San Antonio’s 2025 Summer League coaching staff. Lewis previously served as an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons during the 2022-23 season.
Absent from the Spurs' assistant coaching staff are Matt Nielsen and Brett Brown. Both spent several years with San Antonio, but when Johnson took over for Gregg Popovich, he took his chance to build his own bench.
Now San Antonio can put its focus on training camp in the fall.