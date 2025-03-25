Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons
The San Antonio spurs continue their road trip with a stop in Detroit to take on the Pistons this Tuesday night.
Tuesday's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Spurs fell short in a 125-110 loss in their first meeting in February. San Antonio opened the second half, allowing the Pistons to go 19-0, creating the separation between the two teams for the remainder of the game.
The Spurs are coming into the game with seven players listed on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Stephon Castle is questionable with a right knee hyperextension, Charles Bassey is out with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise of his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are out due to their two-way contracts.
The Pistons' report lists seven players: Cade Cunningham, Tim Hardaway Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Jaden Ivey, Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith.
Cade Cunningham is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left calf contusion.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Ron Harper Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Jaden Ivey is out with a left fibula fracture, Daniss Jenkins is out due to his two-way contract, Bobi Klintman is out on G League assignment, and Tolu Smith is out due to his two-way contract.
The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
