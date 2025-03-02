Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the number one seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon at the Frost Bank Center.
This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. Currently, the season series is split 1-1, with the most recent game going in favor of the Spurs in a 110-104 victory. Keldon Johnson led the way from the bench with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 46/50/100 shooting splits.
The Spurs have three players listed on their report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT for the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis.
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee acute-on-chronic bone bruise and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract.
The Thunder have eight players listed on their injury report: Chet Holmgren, Branden Carlson, Ousmane Dieng, Alex Ducas, Isaiah Joe, Dillon Jones, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic.
Chet Holmgren is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Branden Carlson is available, Ousmane Dieng is questionable with a left wrist sprain, Alex Ducas is available, Isaiah Joe is out with lower back soreness, Dillon Jones is available, Ajay Mitchell is out with right great toe surgery, and Nikola Topic is out with left knee surgery.
The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
