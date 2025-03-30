Jayson Tatum Breaks Silence on Injury After Celtics-Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was almost a scratch for Saturday night's contest against the San Antonio Spurs with an ankle sprain.
Thirty-six minutes of playing time after he was cleared, nobody at Frost Bank Center would've believed it. The 27-year-old notched a near-triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to will Boston to its eighth straight victory.
"(We’re) following the game plan and whatever we’re trying to attack or achieve that night," Tatum said in the locker room following the contest. "We’re challenging ourselves right now.”
As for Tatum's ankle?
"I'm just glad that it recovered and healed," he said. "In a good way."
Tatum mentioned a sense of boredom while he waited for his ankle to recover, but beyond the initial "shock factor," the forward figured he wouldn't have to miss too much time.
"(There's) a mental part about coming back," Tatum said. "It felt fine for the most part. As long as I keep playing, I think it'll feel better ... it's a part of what we do."
Saturday night, Boston captured a 121-111 win over the Spurs despite six different double-digit scorers on San Antonio's roster. Keldon Johnson led that charge with 23, while standout rookie Stephon Castle followed closely behind.
Simply put, the Spurs were outmatched, largely, in part, due to Tatum's hastiness to get back in form.
