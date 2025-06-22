Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Trade to Houston Rockets
SAN ANTONIO — Kevin Durant couldn't help but smile.
Sitting on a stage with a microphone fielding questions from a moderator at Fanatics' Fan Fest in New York City, the news that he was to be a Houston Rocket broke by way of crowd boos.
Durant oft has time for hecklers on social media. This time, he only had a few words.
“We’re going to see man," he said over the crowd. "We’re going to see.”
Durant was sent to the Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and five second-round picks. Because of the poison pill restriction in Green's contract, the deal cannot be finalized until the new league year begins on July 6.
Durant spent three seasons with the Suns — two full seasons and part of 2022-23 after being dealt by the Brooklyn Nets at February's Trade Deadline — but failed to make it past the second round each postseason. Phoenix hit its lowest after missing the playoffs entirely this spring.
Now, the Suns are set to welcome their third coach in as many years with a core still featuring Bradley Beal and Devin Booker along with Green and Brooks.
Phoenix wasn't afforded much leverage in talks surrounding Durant, but it was able to recoup some draft capital to use on future prospects or in further trades as it looks for continued contention in the Western Conference.
Perhaps it will see Durant again, in due time, in the postseason.
Related Articles
Why Victor Wembanyama Might Make LeBron James Retire
Victor Wembanyama Reveals His NBA Role Models At Fanatics Fest NYC
Victor Wembanyama Sends Message Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7