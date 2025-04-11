Kevin Durant's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Suns
The Phoenix Suns have a litany of questions to consider this offseason. Friday night won't give them any of those answers.
Hosting the shorthanded San Antonio Spurs at Footprint Center, Phoenix can only look for a moral victory as it has already been eliminated from Western Conference Playoff contention and locked out of the NBA Draft Lottery. The Spurs can only hope to improve their draft position, but an intentional loss is off the table. They will be shorthanded, however.
Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Riley Minix will all sit for San Antonio with various ailments. Wembanyama has been sidelined since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, and Fox has been out since March 13 after announcing he would undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger.
Meanwhile, both Kevin Durant and Nick Richards are OUT for Phoenix. Durant has missed the last five games with a left ankle sprain. The 36-year-old forward is averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, but wasn't able to move the needle in favor of the top-heavy Suns.
While not much is at stake between the Spurs and Suns, there are some potential "lasts" at play. If Durant is moved this offseason, Phoenix's roster will likely look drastically different than it does now, and Chris Paul — still on a one-year deal with San Antonio — may not return to the Spurs next year, making Friday potentially one of his last games donning Silver & Black.
Tip-off from Footprint Center is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
