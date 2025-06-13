Kevin Durant's Final Possible Trade Date Revealed
The new Collective Bargaining Agreement has handcuffed a plethora of teams in their ability to upgrade their roster or build a contender without profound implications. Take the Phoenix Suns, for example - they are well over the second apron, which limits their trade exceptions and prevents them from using the taxpayer mid-level exception, among other blockages.
With reporting from ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania detailing the mindset of Suns superstar Kevin Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, it is clear that Phoenix could be looking to re-acquire draft capital.
Charania appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to give an update regarding the status of a potential Durant trade, with a possible final date set.
"I think there's some motivation with some teams potentially even sooner than seven days, you know maybe the next few days we could get some Kevin Durant trade action," he said.
"There is some serious traction on conversations, trade scenarios with the Suns...the focus of the Suns' conversations has been on a few of the teams...the Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves," he continued to say.
Namely, the San Antonio Spurs, who were considered among the final group of teams, were left off the list of finalists.
San Antonio can trade multiple draft picks along with young assets such as Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson in a package to acquire the 15-time All-Star.
Durant averaged 26.6 points per game on an incredible 52.7% shooting and 43% from three in the 2024-2025 season, making him a valuable asset even at 36 years old.
