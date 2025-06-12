Potential New Date on Kevin Durant Trade Revealed
With Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo looking as though he's staying put at this moment with no trade request being made, the attention pivots to Phoenix for Suns star Kevin Durant. Unless something unexpected happens, Durant will surely be in a new uniform before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
After leaving the Golden State Warriors, Durant has come up short in his stints with the Suns and Brooklyn Nets. Now, with his career winding down, this next team could very well be his last. As fans and media members await his move, a new report reveals just when people can expect a Durant move to go down.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, signs could be pointing toward a move of Durant by the night of the 2025 NBA Draft.
"The most notable early sellers in this developing marketplace have to be the Phoenix Suns — given Kevin Durant's availability and the increasingly strong belief that Durant could be moved by draft night on June 25 — and the team that, for a few more days at least, can claim to be the NBA's reigning champions," Fischer wrote.
Since Durant has been talked about as a trade candidate, the San Antonio Spurs immediately shot to the top of the list as a destination. Having an All-Star duo already in De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, adding Durant to the mix could push them to title contention far earlier than expected.
However, other teams will be in the mix as well, including the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets. At the end of the day, there's no telling whether Phoenix decides to move him for the best package or they do right by Durant and send him to where he wants to go.
