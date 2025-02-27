Key Player Ruled OUT in Spurs-Rockets
If it wasn't bad enough already, the San Antonio Spurs lost another player in the second half of their contest against the Houston Rockets Wednesday afternoon.
Jeremy Sochan, after taking a hit to the head in the first half, was ruled out for "precautionary" reasons according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright. He left the game and did not return.
The Spurs struggled to keep it close against the Rockets, finishing with a 118-106 road loss, while Sochan notched seven points and five rebounds in just 12 minutes before exiting the contest.
After losing 21-year-old superstar Victor Wembanyama to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder and Gregg Popovich — for the remainder of the season — to a mild stroke and Charles Bassey to a bone bruise in his left knee, the Spurs were already spread thin.
Considering their deficiency in the rebounding department, Sochan wasn't an ideal scratch to top things off.
"I think the rebounding is obviously a little bit disproportionate," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson admitted after his team's 20-point loss to the Pelicans on Sunday, "just because of how many shots we missed."
As the season carries on, the Spurs will be in an uphill battle with the rest of the Western Conference. Currently, they sit at 24-32 with a likely fourth-straight loss coming their way against the Rockets, putting them even further behind the No. 10 seed and the Play-In Tournament.
Their size issues won't be fixed overnight; this season, even. But without Wembanyama, San Antonio will have to search hard for a solution to fill the gap he leaves in hopes it materializes.
Wednesday didn't turn out to be that night.
