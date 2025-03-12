Inside The Spurs

Kyrie Irving's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is one of ten Dallas Mavericks listed on the injury report against the San Antonio Spurs

Matt Guzman

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center.
Despite tearing his ACL against the Sacramento Kings nine days ago, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is all smiles whenever he can be.

For that, Nico Harrison had high praise.

"Kyrie is the heart and soul of this team," the Mavericks' general manager said in a statement following the injury. "His work ethic and absolute dedication to his craft, it's cut from the cloth of greats."

Irving will miss his fifth straight game on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs as he begins a recovery process that will most likely extend into the beginning of next season. He's not the only Maverick, either. The team's full injury report is as follows:

  • Anthony Davis - OUT (Left Adductor; Strain)
  • Daniel Gafford - OUT (Right Knee; Sprain)
  • Jaden Hardy - OUT (Right Ankle; Sprain)
  • Kyrie Irving - OUT (Left Knee; Sprain/ACL tear)
  • Kai Jones - OUT (Left Quad; Strain)
  • Dereck Lively II - OUT (Right Ankle; Stress Fracture)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper - OUT (Right Wrist; Sprain)
  • P.J. Washington - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle; Sprain)
  • Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hamstring; Tightness)
  • Dante Exum - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hamstring; Tightness)

Without several key pieces, the Mavericks face an uphill battle against the Spurs even with Victor Wembanyama sidelined due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Monday evening, they overcame it, 133-129, to break a five-game losing skid. Wednesday, they'll look to do the same.

And whether it be on the bench or at home, Irving will again be all smiles.

Tipoff between the Spurs and Mavericks from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.

