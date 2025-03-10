Kyrie Irving's Injury Status for Mavericks-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are set for a huge matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
The Spurs enter Monday's game on a two-game losing streak after being defeated by the Timberwolves and the Kings. On the other side of the court, the Mavericks are on an even bigger losing streak. Dallas has lost their last five games, most recently getting taken down by the Suns on Sunday.
The Mavericks defeated the Spurs in the first two games of the series this season, as San Antonio is hopeful to get redemption at home in Monday's contest.
With many players on the injury report for Monday’s game, one could argue Kyrie Irving is the most devastating. Earlier this month, Irving tore his ACL, which not only sidelined him for Monday’s game but the remainder of the season.
Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists with 47/40/92 shooting splits through 50 games this season. His splits nearly landed him in the 50/40/90 club, which is one of the most valuable accomplishments in the game of basketball.
After the Mavericks traded away superstar guard Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, Irving became the star of the team, but his injury made Dallas' path to victory much harder. On top of that, Davis got injured in his debut game with the Mavericks and has yet to play since.
The Mavericks and Spurs face off in San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
