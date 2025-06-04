LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Claims Social Media 'Ruined' Lakers Star
No player in NBA history has received more social media scrutiny than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Unfortunately for James, that scrutiny just comes with the times that he lives in.
With how accessible stars are with social media comes too much access. It's an idea that James' ex-teammate and San Antonio Spurs champion Danny Green agrees with.
"I think social media's kinda ruined that for a lot of bigger guys," Green said. "I feel like that aura, I saw it a lot earlier on. When he was in Cleveland, he was a rockstar. By the time we got to L.A., when he was in Miami, I feel like they had so much access to him. They see him all the time. They see him on social media....People didn't idolize him as much, and they criticize."
Green's words apply to far more than just basketball. It's the same logic for modern day popstars and actors as well. Many superstars don't reach the same status or "aura" as a Michael Jackson or a Leonardo DiCaprio because of social media.
However, LeBron James can also be the cause of his own problems. He's almost too active on social media, and routinely went through a period of time where he was posting his own stats during losses. Unfortunately, it's definitely reached a point where he'll be criticized no matter what he does.
