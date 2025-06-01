Inside The Spurs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Earns NBA Award Despite Not Playing 65 Games

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama led the NBA in blocked shots this season, despite only playing in 46 games

Matt Guzman

Nov 2, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot attempted by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Nov 2, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks the shot attempted by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama fell short of the NBA's 65-game appearance threshold to qualify for postseason awards this year.

He got one anyway.

Surprising the San Antonio Spurs' 21-year-old superstar, Mitch Johnson delivered a trophy to Wembanyama to commemorate him leading the NBA in blocked shots.

"We have a rule here that you have to play 46 games to get trophies handed out to you," the coach said, "so, you made it."

In his appearances this season Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

As far as totals, the center tallied 176 total blocks — 28 more than second place. The top five rim protectors in the NBA are as follows:

1) Victor Wembanyama, SAS (176)
2) Brook Lopez, MIL (148)
3) Myles Turner, IND (144)
4) Walker Kessler, UTA (138)
5) Evan Mobley, CLE (113)

Wembanyama was sidelined on Feb. 20 after team doctors found a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Since then, the Frenchman has been working on getting back to full health, and the team expects him to be fully ready by the time training camp rolls around.

If he stays healthy then, he'll be eligible for more than just a blocks trophy.

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

