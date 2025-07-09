BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Trading For Kelly Olynyk
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have another big man.
After acquiring former Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet via free agency, the Victor Wembanyama-led team swung for more help in the frontcourt by way of Kelly Olynyk. First reported by ESPN, San Antonio is sending Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, and a 2026 second-round pick that's least favorable between Dallas, Philadelphia, and Oklahoma City to the Washington Wizards for Olynyk.
Wesley and Branham have been with San Antonio since the 2022-23 season, but neither ended up finding a role large enough to become true impact players. Wesley got more runtime than his counterpart thanks, in part, to his "bulldog" defense, and now heads to Washington with Branham and a clear runway void of Jordan Poole.
Meanwhile, San Antonio gets a floor-spacing center who adds size next to Wembanyama.
Olynyk is 34 years old, which makes him the oldest player on Mitch Johnson's roster. He's spent time with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans. He was acquired by the Wizards in the three-team trade that sent Poole to New Orleans, and now heads further West to South Texas.
In his 20 most recent appearances for the Pelicans, the center averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3. In his career, Olynyk is a 37 percent shooter from long range, but has finished north of 40 percent on four separate occasions.
For a team in need of shooting, he fills the gap. He falls just short of giving Wembanyama a second 7-foot teammate, but he makes up for it with experience.
Related Articles
Luke Kornet Reveals Satirical Reason Behind Spurs’ Jersey Number
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Spurs Free Agent Signing