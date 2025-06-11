Locked On Spurs: Is San Antonio Next in Line to Rival Oklahoma City Thunder?
SAN ANTONIO — While Victor Wembanyama is in the midst of a 10-day retreat at a Shaolin temple in China, Chet Holmgren is preparing for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Because of their height, skill sets and Western Conference residency, there is an apparent budding rivalry between the two 21 year olds.
The main question is whether the same can be said about the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.
Since Wembanyama's arrival, the Spurs are 2-5 against the Thunder. Wembanyama, who only appeared in four of those contests, is currently averaging 16.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, but his stats haven't translated to wins.
As it sits, the Spurs have a ways to go before becoming contenders in the Western Conference. Ahead of them in the pecking order for Oklahoma City rivals are the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, each of whom have faced off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of Mark Daigneault's squad in the postseason.
Add in Nikola Jokić's Most Valuable Player Award bid, and it seems Wembanyama has some work to do himself before rivaling Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.
But it's not out of the picture, either.
