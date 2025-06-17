The Spurs Are Waiting; That Might Be What Lands Them Kevin Durant
SAN ANTONIO — Since Gregg Popovich’s retirement, Mitch Johnson has touched every point on the emotional spectrum.
When the news first broke, a sense of relief washed away Johnson's worries about his predecessor's health. Popovich was going to take time to rest and heal without the added stress of coaching another full season.
After that, Johnson was optimistic. It wasn't guaranteed, but the then-interim coach was a prime candidate for the Spurs' coaching vacancy. Once he landed the role to become San Antonio's 19th head coach, gratitude took its place.
“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said at his introductory press conference.
With the lottery came nerves. The Spurs "wanted it all," and despite only possessing the eighth-best odds at landing the first overall pick, they settled for the second pick — presumably Dylan Harper.
Now, Johnson is preaching patience.
"We went down with a fighting chance," he said. "With No. 2, we're happy."
Naturally, Johnson and the Spurs' modus operandi isn't traditional. San Antonio has fielded calls for No. 2 — not due to its own intentions, it should be noted — but it's more likely to hold on to the pick than trade it.
Moving the pick alone won't yield a player better than the one the Spurs feel they're getting in Harper, and while it remains a prime bartering chip, they aren't keen on mortgaging their future. Especially not with Victor Wembanyama still playing on a rookie-scale contract.
"Every time you have the ability to add someone of the caliber we're looking at with the No. 2 pick," Johnson said, "it's someone that has high upside ... who you think (will) be a big part of what you have moving forward."
That rationale rules out a play like swinging for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star is still in his prime, as he's fresh off averaging 30 points per game for the third straight season, but rather than give him the keys for a few years before San Antonio becomes Wembanyama's team (again), the Spurs would prefer for added pieces to meet them where they are.
If that means waiting a few more years for a blockbuster deal? So be it.
"That's part of team building," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "You want the highest-level talent you can. The highest character. We think there's good players in this draft that help us accomplish that."
The Spurs also hold No. 14 — a pick that offers far more flexibility. Unlike No. 2, which anchors their long-term planning, the back-end lottery pick gives San Antonio room to get creative without compromising its core philosophy.
Options open, it could try for another hidden gem like Stephon Castle, who wasn't such an obvious pick at the time of the draft, or bring in a player who splits the difference between meeting the team where it is and fast-forwarding a push toward Western Conference contention.
To the latter: Kevin Durant, whom Jeremy Sochan "anonymously" referred to, tongue-in-cheek, before embarking on a two-day trip to Phoenix to train for EuroBasket 2025.
"You do hear stuff,” Sochan said. "Everyone wants to come here."
Monday evening, Kevin Durant's camp expressed the 36-year-old's desire to play for the Spurs over his other two preferred destinations — the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. Houston and San Antonio had already emerged as likely destinations given their overhaul of draft capital and young talent, but the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to creep into talks, as well.
Durant shut down that idea by voicing reservations about playing in Minnesota; any team with the means to trade for Durant beyond Houston, San Antonio and Miami has been warned of the forward's unwillingness to sign an extension beyond the one year he has left on his current contract.
As such, the Spurs are in the driver's seat. Even if they aren't trying to be.
"Obviously, Brian and the rest of the group will do the due diligence that they do," Johnson said of a potential trade. "We will partner, discuss things and be on the same page and aligned, as we always are."
If the Suns had their druthers, San Antonio would include one of Stephon Castle or Harper, via the No. 2 pick, in a deal, but with its reluctance to include even Sochan, the chances of them landing either are infinitesimal.
With Phoenix reportedly "underwhelmed" by the Heat's current trade offer, and the Rockets utilizing the same methods as their Texas rivals, Durant's camp has an opportunity to effectively scare off any franchise not located in San Antonio to force the star to his top destination.
In that scenario, Durant — and, by proxy, the Spurs — would win the cold war. Their trade package would almost certainly include Devin Vassell, the No. 14 pick, another contract-matching player and second-round draft capital.
In other words, San Antonio will either land Durant on its own terms by sacrificing one high-upside player for veteran mentorship and an injection of superstar offense without compromising its methodology, or it will "happily" add two rookies in the lottery.
If patience is a virtue, the Spurs are devout Christians this offseason.
It just might work.
"We have a group we feel good about already," Johnson said. "To continue to add pieces to that is something we're excited about, (but) my sweat, equity and time will be devoted to these current guys right here."