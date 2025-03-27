Major Update on Victor Wembanyama's Potential Injury Return
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has been absent from the San Antonio Spurs' bench at home games as of late. Thursday morning, French national coach Frédéric Fauthoux provided some insight.
Wembanyama underwent surgery to address the deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder that sidelined him for the remainder of the season on February 20, which explains his recent absences. And while the Spurs remain optimistic about the 21-year-old's chances for a full recovery ahead of next NBA season, Les Bleus shares a similar hope for this summer's EuroBasket 2025 tournament.
"He is motivated to be part of the team," Fauthoux said of Wembanyama in French. "We will make the decision when the time is right ... but he feels good, everything is going well (in his rehabilitation)."
France's national team joined 23 others that qualified for the tournament. In the group stage draw, which also took place on Thursday, it was placed in Group D alongside Poland — the group's host nation — Slovenia, Iceland, Belgium, and Israel.
One of Wembanyama's teammates, in particular, enjoyed how things shook out.
"We can do it!" Sochan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Great group! Can't wait. Victor, get ready!"
EuroBasket 2025 is set to go from August 27 to September 14. Both Les Bleus and the Spurs remain optimistic that Wembanyama will be able to play once that rolls around, but will take appropriate caution with his recovery to ensure his return isn't rushed.
Until then, the Spurs will keep moving along with their 2024-25 campaign. They'll be missing him the entire time.
"We can't wait to have him back," Keldon Johnson said. "See him smiling."
