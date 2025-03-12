Massive San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at the Frost Bank Center.
This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Spurs have already lost the season series to the Mavericks as they have yet to win a game against them. The most recent game on March 10, ended in a final score of 133-129.
The Spurs have seven players listed on their injury report for Wednesday: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT as he suffers from deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
Charles Bassey is out with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise on his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract, Jeremy Sochan is questionable with a left calf contusion, and Devin Vassell is questionable with a right wrist contusion.
The Mavericks have 10 players listed on the injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Kai Jones, Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, P.J. Washington, and Brandon Williams.
Anthony Davis is OUT with a left adductor strain.
Kyrie Irving is OUT with a ACL tear in his left knee.
Dante Exum is questionable with right hamstring tightness, Daniel Gafford is out with a right knee sprain, Jaden Hardy is out with a right ankle sprain, Kai Jones is out with a left quad strain, Dereck Lively II is out with a right ankle stress fracture and Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with a right wrist sprain.
P.J. Washington is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Brandon Williams is questionable with left hamstring tightness.
The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
