Massive San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are back on the road for a four-game road trip before returning home for their final game of the regular season. Sunday's opponents and first stop on the trip will be the Portland Trail Blazers.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Spurs currently hold a 3-0 season series lead on the Trail Blazers and will be looking to complete the sweep for the year.
San Antonio blew out Portland in their most recent meeting, ending in a final score of 114-94. It was a tightly contested game until around the three minute mark of the second quarter then the Spurs were able to build their lead and continue to keep that separation for the remainder of the game.
Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs with 30 points, 7 rebounds, 10 blocks, and 3 assists on 50/50/91 shooting splits.
The Spurs are entering the game with six players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation. The rest of th eteam is out due to being in the G League.
The Trail Blazers are entering the game with 10 players listed on their injury report: Deni Avdija, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Bryce McGowens, Duop Reath, Anfernee Simons, and Robert Williams III.
Deni Avdija is questionable, Deandre Ayton is out Toumani Camara is questionable, Sidy CIssoko is questionable, Jerami Grount is doubtful, Scoot Henderson is out, Bryce McGowens is out, Duop Reath is questionable, Anfernee SImons is questionable, and Robert Williams III is out.
The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right