Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns Trade: A Cautionary Tale for the San Antonio Spurs?
In a blockbuster deal, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, marking the end of their experiment pairing Towns with fellow All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
The move signals the organization’s admission that their attempt at building a dual-big man lineup didn’t yield the desired results.
For teams like the San Antonio Spurs, who are in the early stages of developing their own star big man, Victor Wembanyama, Minnesota's struggles could serve as a cautionary tale.
The Timberwolves' decision to pair Towns and Gobert was ambitious but ultimately flawed.
Towns, a dynamic offensive force with the ability to stretch the floor, and Gobert, a defensive anchor with elite rim protection, seemed like a perfect complementary duo on paper.
However, their skill sets didn’t mesh as expected. Instead of enhancing each other's strengths, the pairing often clogged the paint and disrupted Minnesota's offensive flow.
On defense, while Gobert thrived as a shot-blocker, Towns’ struggles guarding the perimeter made the team vulnerable against faster, smaller lineups.
READ MORE: Why Wembanyama's 7 All-NBA Votes Mean More Than You Think
This failed experiment raises a question for the Spurs as they plan the future around Wembanyama.
Should they avoid pairing their 7-foot-4 phenom with another rim-protecting big?
After all, Wembanyama, like Towns, is a versatile offensive talent with an expanding range and unique defensive instincts. Adding another traditional big man could hinder the space he needs to fully develop his all-around game.
The Timberwolves’ situation is hardly the first time teams have tried—and failed—to make dual-big lineups work.
In 2017, the New Orleans Pelicans paired DeMarcus Cousins with Anthony Davis in what was another star-studded frontcourt. While the duo produced some highlight moments, the team struggled with spacing issues and never reached their full potential.
Similarly, the Philadelphia 76ers’ brief experiment with Joel Embiid and Al Horford failed to yield playoff success due to spacing concerns and role overlap.
Given these examples, the Spurs would be wise to learn from Minnesota’s misstep.
Wembanyama’s potential is immense, but building around him will require careful roster construction.
The Spurs should prioritize floor spacing and mobility to maximize his unique skill set, rather than pairing him with another big who could crowd the paint and diminish his impact on both ends of the floor.
READ MORE: Who Deserves to Wear No. 3 For Spurs Next Season?
Instead of looking for another rim protector, the Spurs might focus on surrounding Wembanyama with versatile, multi-positional players who can stretch the floor and allow him to roam freely on defense.
A lineup with more shooting and switchable defenders could unleash Wembanyama’s full potential as a rim protector, playmaker, and scorer.
In the NBA’s modern, fast-paced game, many teams have thrived by leaning into small-ball lineups or by surrounding star big men with shooters and versatile wings.
The Milwaukee Bucks, for example, have built a title-contending roster by putting floor-spacers around Giannis Antetokounmpo, allowing him to dominate inside without interference.
Likewise, Nikola Jokić’s Denver Nuggets have found success by surrounding him with shooters and versatile playmakers, rather than pairing him with another traditional big.
READ MORE: Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
As the Spurs build their future around Wembanyama, Minnesota's failed experiment should serve as a reminder of the delicate balance needed to maximize a generational talent.
By learning from past examples and embracing the evolving nature of the game, San Antonio can avoid the pitfalls of the Timberwolves' KAT-Gobert experiment and craft a team that allows Wembanyama to truly flourish.
Fortunately, the Spurs seem to be on the right path, having selected Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick last year and signing veteran point guard Chris Paul to a one-year deal.
Paul's presence should help Wembanyama operate with more fluidity on the court. Meanwhile, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have both made significant strides, further solidifying the team's foundation.
While a rebuild can often feel slow and grueling, the Spurs’ future looks bright. With the right pieces in place, San Antonio appears to be steering its ship toward title contention in the not-too-distant future.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces